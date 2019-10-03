press release: Announcing the opening of the group show "WHY MOM" in Common Wealth Gallery on the near-east-side. WHY MOM runs for just one week, from October 1-7, with a Gallery Night artist’s reception on October 4th from 5 – 9 pm. The show boasts a group of 18 local and international artists each responding to the subject of mothering, motherhood, and mothers. Featured in the exhibition will be work by Noël Ash, Bridgette Bogle, Molly Brennan, Crystal Brown, Conley Clark, Abigail Engstrand, Rebecca Kautz, Justyna Kosińska, Helen Lee, Craig Li, Victoria Maidhoff, Kel Mur, Fikriye Ozmeral, Emily Popp, Douglas Rosenberg, Bird Ross, Kayla Story, and Tiana Traffas.

The artists draw on a wide range of material disciplines, from video installation and felted textile to abstract sculpture. The show’s three curators chose from an international selection of artists to put together a show that will tell a widely ranging story of the subject of mothers, from the experience of being shaped and formed to the act of forming another being.

The show is curated by Noël Ash, Kel Mur, and Fikriye Ozmeral.

Common Wealth Gallery is located on the 3rd floor of the historic Madison Enterprise Center at 100 S. Baldwin Street on Madison’s near-east side. The Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. Parking is available near the main entrance, on the north side of the building. There is no fee.