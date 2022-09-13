press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 6-7:30 p.m.

In Person: Madison College South Campus, Rm 203, 2429 Perry Street, Madison, or online: via Zoom.

The League of Women Voters believes that all people deserve access to abortion care when they need it, on a timeline of their choosing, and in a community and an environment they trust and feel safe in. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the constitutional right to abortion has already affected many across Wisconsin.

Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Tuesday, September 13, for Why Vote? Reproductive and Civil Rights, a forum discussing the impacts of the Dobbs decision on the reproductive rights and healthcare of people in our state.

Our speakers will discuss the current legal situation and its effects on the physical, mental, economic, and social health of people in the state, what the future might hold, and how voters can get involved:

Cynthia Lin , Vice President of Women’s Medical Fund (WMF) Wisconsin and Deputy Director of Movement Building at the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF)

, Vice President of Women’s Medical Fund (WMF) Wisconsin and Deputy Director of Movement Building at the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) Katrina Morrison , Director of Policy, Advocacy & Outreach at The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness

, Director of Policy, Advocacy & Outreach at The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness Nicole Safar , Executive Director of Law Forward

, Executive Director of Law Forward Amy Williamson , Associate Director of the UW Collaborative for Reproductive Equity (UW CORE)

, Associate Director of the UW Collaborative for Reproductive Equity (UW CORE) Joy Cardin, League member and former Wisconsin Public Radio host, will moderate this event.

LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.

More information about forums can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.