Why We Are Communists? Socialism in Our Lifetime

press release: The International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch talk.

Capitalism is unable to bring progress to society. This class system only benefits a handful at the expense of most of us. Humanity already has achieved a level of technology, science, technique, and labor organization that could easily resolve most problems in a brief time. However, because the main of production is in the private hands of the capitalist, all this power only serves the narrow interest of profit and with that assures the destruction of our living conditions and the future of the planet. But there is an alternative, there is a way for the working class to take over the mains of production and unleash a new epoch of progress and social equity never seen before. That is Socialism! Come and join us in a virtual discussion on a revolutionary perspective on our current day-to-day problems.

Website www.socialistrevolution.org

Facebook fb.me/imtmadison