ONLINE: Why We Love Cranes

media release: Join crane enthusiast and International Crane Foundation volunteer Paul Tebbel for our webinar on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. Central Time!

What makes cranes so fascinating to humans? To some who work with cranes, these tall, vocal birds are often described as “people with wings” because aspects of their behavior are remarkably similar to our own. Plus, over the last 30 years, more bird festivals in the U.S. have been dedicated to viewing and learning about cranes than any other bird species. Why is this fascination with cranes? In this presentation, Paul will help you understand why we are drawn to cranes. By using video footage and sharing stories collected over his decades of working with and watching cranes, Paul combines crane biology with explanations of their behavior to help you better understand these amazing birds. The presenter has spent over 45 years of his life watching, researching and learning about cranes. This program is not a research presentation and is suitable for all audiences, especially those just learning about cranes.

Sponsored by Joanne and Denny Geiler.