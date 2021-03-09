ONLINE: Why Words From the Land Matter

media release: The Aldo Leopold Foundation is pleased to present a series of free, virtual events for Leopold Week 2021: Building an Ethic of Care! The events in this series are free, but spots are limited. Don’t miss your chance to join the celebrations—and register to secure your spot today.

March 9:

Aldo Leopold's work and legacy provide one of the best examples of how transformative nature writing can be, but others before and since have also taken on the challenge of writing urgently towards a better-than-present present. In a world caught between wilderness agendas and modern angst, we find ourselves wondering: how do we write to beauty such that we continue to be fueled for the fight to save some for later? Famed author Dr. Drew Lanham guides us through a discussion of social movements, diverse voices, and how writing informs the conservation conversation.

The speaker series hosted by the Aldo Leopold Foundation in celebration of Leopold Week 2021 (March 5-14). Discover more ways to participate in the celebrations and view the full line up of events in the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series by visiting our website: www.aldoleopold.org/leopoldweek

Dr. J. Drew Lanham

Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, Clemson University

jdlanham.wixsite.com/blackbirder

Dr. Lanham is an Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, a Master Teacher, and certified wildlife biologist at Clemson University. His research focuses on songbird ecology, as well as the African-American role in natural-resources conservation. In 2016, his first solo-work, Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature, was published. Dr. Lanham has been active on a number of conservation boards around the country, including at the Aldo Leopold Foundation.