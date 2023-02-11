press release: After several years, the Grand Barton Organ Restoration Project has been completed. With the organ reinstalled in Capitol Theater, we're so excited to resume our classic silent film series: Duck Soup Cinema. This year, we'll bring you three classic silent films. Still to come:

Why Worry | Sat, Feb 11, 2023, 2 & 7 pm.

In this 1923 comedy, Harold Lloyd portrays a wealthy and spoiled young man who is so obsessed with his health that he decides he needs to take a cruise to a southern climate and stay in “Paradiso,” a fictitious South American island off the cost of Chile. He goes there with his nurse and valet. He thought he would find peace, but stumbles into a revolution instead. Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will emcee the series, complete with vaudeville acts, prizes and more. Film from The Harold Lloyd Trust.

Ten Nights in a Bar Room | Sat, June 3, 2023

Join us for the films, prizes, vaudeville, talk backs and more! Tickets $9 for adults and $3 for ages 12 & under.

The Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment on the theater’s original 1928 Grand Barton Organ.