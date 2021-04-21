ONLINE: Why You Can't Teach United States History without American Indians

https://wisconsinhistory.zoom.us/j/96558000385

media release: For too many students, teachers, and scholars of U.S. history, Native American history has been at best an add-on - a subject dealt with at the margins of other topics. This webinar brings together four dynamic scholars to talk together about the methods and questions that are challenging this marginalization and to show why you can't teach U.S. history without American Indians.

This webinar is part of Our Shared Future, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's ongoing effort to educate the campus and the broader community on the Ho-Chunk Nation, the eleven other First Nations within the borders of Wisconsin, and the history they share with the university.

The webinar will be moderated by Stephen Kantrowitz, Plaenert-Bascom Professor of History and faculty affiliate in Afro-American Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Panelists are:

Prof. Elizabeth Ellis is assistant professor of history at New York University and is at work on a book on how Louisiana's small Native American nations shaped colonization and resistance during the eighteenth century.

Prof. Doug Kiel is a citizen of the Oneida Nation and assistant professor of History at Northwestern University. He is at work on a book entitled, "Unsettling Territory: Oneida Indian Resurgence and Anti-Sovereignty Backlash."

Dr. Rose Miron is Director of the D'Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at the Newberry Library in Chicago, where the book that inspired this webinar began.

Prof. Sasha Maria Suarez is assistant professor of History and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is at work on a book about White Earth Ojibwe women's roles in creating Ojibwe and intertribal community in twentieth-century Minneapolis.