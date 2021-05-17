WIAA Alternate State Girls Golf Tournament

press release: The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate season State Girls Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18, at The Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis. Competition will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday and resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

SPECTATOR POLICY: There is no cost for admission, and attendance is unlimited and open to the public. In continuing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, spectators will be required to wear facemasks while on the course grounds.

THE FORMAT: The alternate season revised competition format features one division with four qualifying teams and an additional six individual qualifiers competing. Competitors play 36 holes, weather permitting, including 18 holes on each day. The lowest scores from the first day will have the later tee times Tuesday. The schools qualifying for the alternate season State meet are Bay Port, Janesville Craig, Middleton and Sheboygan North/South.