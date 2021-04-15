WIAA State Alternate Season Volleyball Tournament

press release: The alternate season Girls Volleyball State Tournaments will be held Thursday and Saturday, April 15 and 17. The Division 1 girls State semifinals will be held Thursday at Kettle Moraine High School and the Division 2 girls semifinals will be held Thursday at Beaver Dam High School. The finals of both girls divisions and the alternate season Boys Volleyball State Tournament final will be played at Kaukauna High School Saturday. The price of admission for the limited number of tickets afforded to schools for the tournament is $11.

BOYS TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: The single-match tournament features a best-of-five-games, rally-scoring format. Of the 16 schools that opted to offer an alternate season boys volleyball program this spring, two remain to play for the State title.

Championship Match - Saturday, April 17: Kimberly (17-2) vs. Middleton (10-2) - 4 p.m.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: The single-elimination tournament features semifinal and final matches in two divisions with a best-of-five-sets, rally-scoring format. Of the 115 schools that opted to offer a girls volleyball tournament opportunity this spring, four teams will play for the State title in Division 1 instead of the traditional eight qualifying teams, with four teams still in contention for the State crown in Division 2. Match-ups for the tournament is determined by seeding each of the teams in both divisions.

DIVISION 1 - Kettle Moraine H.S.

Semifinals - Thursday, April 15

#2 Manitowoc Lincoln (15-1) vs. #3 Sun Prairie (10-3) - 4:15 p.m.; #1 Appleton North (13-0) vs. #4 McFarland (12-2) - 7 p.m.

Championship @ Kaukauna H.S. - Saturday, April 17, 7 pm

DIVISION 2 - Beaver Dam H.S.

Semifinals - Thursday, April 15

#2 Washburn (16-0) vs. #3 St. Mary’s Springs (12-1) - 4:15 p.m.; #1 Brodhead (11-3) vs. #4 Royall (19-2) - 7 p.m.

Championship @ Kaukauna H.S. - Saturday, April 17, 1 pm

ALL MATCHES LIVE ON WIAA.TV: The semifinals and finals of the alternate season State Girls Volleyball Tournaments and the final of the alternate season State Boys Volleyball Tournament will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis for $10.99 per month. To purchase a subscription to the live programming, visit WIAA.TV and click on the subscription graphic on the page. Archived streams of the games will be available on demand on the NFHS Network after 72 hours.