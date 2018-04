WIAA State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament

press release:

Thursday-Saturday - May 31, June 1, 2, 2018, Nielsen Tennis Stadium

Thursday, May 31

10:30 a.m. - Play will involve all first round matches

Friday, June 1

8:30 a.m. - Coaches meeting and briefing session

9 a.m. - Competition continues through quarterfinals of singles and doubles

Saturday, June 2

8:30 a.m. - Consolation Semifinals

9 a.m. - Championship Semifinals