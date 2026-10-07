media release: The 55th annual WIAA state girls golf tournament will be contested on October 12 and 13 in Madison with 12 teams and 18 individuals competing in Division 1 and six teams and nine individuals vying for the Division 2 crown. Competition will begin at 8 a.m. each day and the ninth and 18th holes of the tournament will be livestreamed without subscription on WIAA.tv.

Tickets for the state tournament are $9 per day (plus online fees). Tickets are available on the WIAA website through the WIAA ticketing partner, GoFan.

Live results will be posted on the iWanamaker app. A link to the results will also be available on the WIAA girls golf tournament page of the WIAA website.

Division 1

Three-time defending state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels headlines the 12 teams comprising the 2026 WIAA Division 1 state girls golf field. Overall, six of the top seven teams from last year’s tournament qualified this season.

Divine Savior Holy Angels shot a 298 team score to capture the Brookfield Central Sectional. The Dashers are making their 12th trip to state and fifth consecutive appearance. DeForest was third in last year’s competition and is making its third appearance at state after also placing sixth in 2024. The Norskies won the DeForest Sectional with a 329 team score. Middleton was sectional runner-up to DeForest and was fourth at state last year. The Cardinals are in the field for the 15th straight year and 26th time overall. Arrowhead is making its 28th appearance and third consecutive after placing fifth last season. Bay Port was sixth at last year’s meet and has made all of its nine state appearances in consecutive years. The Pirates won the Notre Dame Sectional with a 322 team score. Waukesha North/South/West finished second in its home sectional to clinch its sixth trip to state after placing seventh last season.

Other sectional champions in this year’s field include Hartford Union, Prescott and Westosha Central. Hartford won the sectional it hosted with a 320 team score to secure its first appearance in the state meet. Prescott shot a 347 to win the Stevens Point Sectional. The Cardinals are making their seventh appearance at state, having finished runner-up in Division 1 in 2024 after winning three straight Division 2 titles from 2021-23. Westosha Central shot a 336 to win the Waukesha Sectional for its seventh state meet appearance.

Homestead is at state for the 28th time, which is the second-most appearances all-time, and its first trip since 2016. Hudson is making its eighth appearance in the field and fourth consecutive. Kaukauna will also compete at the state meet for the eighth time.

Individually, seven of last year’s top 10 finishers are back in this year’s tournament. The 2025 runner-up, senior Emma Cunningham from Green Bay Preble co-op, is in the field for the fourth straight year. She placed 11th in 2024 and 12th in 2023. Senior McKenna Nelson from Beaver Dam placed third last season after winning the state title in 2024 and placing third in 2023. Senior Abby Henriksen of DeForest is also seeking another top finish after placing seventh last season, third in 2024 and 12th in 2023.

Last year’s meet featured 12 underclassmen among the top 16 finishers and all are back in this year’s event. Other returning top 10 finishers are senior Brinley Goninen of DeForest (fourth), sophomore Lola Appleby of Homestead (fifth), junior Addison Roesch of Divine Savior Holy Angels (sixth) and junior Reagan Piacsek of Waukesha North/South/West (ninth).

Division 2

Defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Spooner was elevated to Division 1 this season and the next three highest-finishing teams return to the state tournament in 2026.

Last year’s runner-up, Edgerton, is seeking its first state title in its fourth trip to state. The Crimson Tide shot a 341 team score to win the Prairie du Chien Sectional. Colfax/Elk Mound placed third at state last season and is making its second appearance, while Seymour is making its third straight trip to state and third overall, having also posted a 341 team score in winning the Wrightstown Sectional. The Thunder placed fourth at state the past two years.

St. Croix Central is the third sectional champion in the field, carding a 364 in winning the Unity/Luck/Frederic Sectional title. The Saints are making their fifth state appearance and first since 2021, while seeking their first state title. Edgewood is in the field for the 28th time, which is the second-most all-time. The Crusaders have the most state titles with 15 and won the Division 2 title in 2024. They participated in Division 1 in 2025 and lost in the sectional round. Lake Country Lutheran is making its first trip to state and features last season’s state runner-up, junior Aubrey Molaison, who shot a 67 in the sectional round. Molaison placed fourth at state in 2024.

Along with Molaison, there are two other individuals in this year’s field who placed in the top 10 at state last year. Colfax/Elk Mound sophomore Clara Kongshaug placed fifth last season and Seymour senior Morgan Lewis placed eighth. Lewis was also in the top 10 in 2024 with a ninth place finish.

The WIAA has a one-stop page on the website for State Tournament information. The page displays links for users seeking information about the State Tournaments, including schedules, tickets, parking, venue carry-in policies, results, previews, broadcast information, apparel and more.