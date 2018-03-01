WIAA State High School Hockey Tournament

press release: Tickets are available only upon arrival at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. General admission is $8/session. A session is two games. Session 1 is games 1 and 2; Session 2 is games 3 & 4; Session 3 is games 5 & 6; Session 4 is games 7 & 8; Session 5 is games 9 & 10. Students 13 years old and younger will be admitted for $5/session. Children under 6-years old may be admitted for $1. Ticket booths are located on the east and west entrances of the Coliseum. The doors open for ticket sales and admission one hour prior to the start of each session. All purchases at the Alliant Energy Center must by made in person with cash, check or money order made payable to WIAA. No credit cards or phone orders accepted. No tickets can be held.

PARKING: Parking at the Alliant Energy Center is abundant around Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The parking fee is $7 for automobiles.