WIAA State Softball Tournament

Prices: Quarterfinal and semifinal game tickets are $8 each. Championship game tickets are $6 each. An all-day pass for either Thursday or Friday is $15. These prices do not include the processing fee if ordered on-line.

Thursday, June 7

Session 1: Division 1 Quarterfinals: #4 Seed vs. random draw opponent - 8 a.m.; #1 Seed vs. random draw opponent - approx. 10 a.m.

Session 2: Division 1 Quarterfinals: #2 Seed vs. random draw opponent - 12:30 p.m.; #3 Seed vs. random draw opponent - approx. 2:30 p.m.

Session 3: Division 5 Semifinals: Sectional #1 Winner vs. Sectional #2 Winner – 5 p.m.; Sectional #3 Winner vs. Sectional #4 Winner - approx. 7 p.m.

Division 4 Semifinal: Sectional #1 Winner vs. Sectional #2 Winner - approx. 9 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Session 4: Division 4 Semifinal: Sectional #3 Winner vs. Sectional #4 Winner - 8 a.m.

Division 3 Semifinals: Sectional #1 Winner vs. Sectional #2 Winner - approx. 10 a.m.; Sectional #3 Winner vs. Sectional #4 Winner - approx. Noon

Session 5: Division 2 Semifinals: Sectional #1 Winner vs. Sectional #2 Winner - approx. 2:30 p.m.; Sectional #3 Winner vs. Sectional #4 Winner - approx. 4:30 p.m.

Session 6: Division 1 Semifinals: Upper Bracket Winners - approx 7 p.m.; Lower Bracket Winners - approx 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Session 7 - Division 5 Championship Game - 8 a.m.

Session 8 - Division 4 Championship Game - approx. 10:30 a.m.

Session 9 - Division 3 Championship Game - approx. 1 p.m.

Session 10 - Division 2 Championship - 4 p.m.

Session 11 - Division 1 Championship Game - approx. 6:30 p.m.