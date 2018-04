WIAA State Spring Baseball Tournament

Tuesday, June 12

Division 1 Quarterfinals - 8 a.m.

Game 1 - Sectional #1 winner vs. Sectional #3 winner

Game 2 - Sectional #2 winner vs. Sectional #4 winner

Division 1 Quarterfinals - 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Sectional #6 winner vs. Sectional #8 winner

Game 4 - Sectional #5 winner vs. Sectional #7 winner

Division 1 Semifinals - 6 p.m.

Game 5 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Wednesday, June 13

Division 4 Semifinals – 8 a.m.

Game 1 - Sectional #2 winner vs. Sectional #3 winner

Game 2 - Sectional #1 winner vs. Sectional #4 winner

Division 3 Semifinals – 1 p.m.

Game 1 - Sectional #2 winner vs. Sectional #3 winner

Game 2 - Sectional #1 winner vs. Sectional #4 winner

Division 2 Semifinals – 6 p.m.

Game 1 - Sectional #2 winner vs. Sectional #3 winner

Game 2 - Sectional #1 winner vs. Sectional #4 winner

* Second game of sessions scheduled approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1

Thursday, June 14

Division 4 Final - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 9 a.m.

Division 3 Final - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - Noon

Division 2 Final - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 3 p.m.

Division 1 Final: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 - 6 p.m.