WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament

press release:

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 6 - 5:30 p.m.

Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #8 seed

Match 2 - #5 seed vs. #4 seed

Match 3 - #3 seed vs. #6 seed

Match 4 - #2 seed vs. #7 seed

Semifinals - Friday, March 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Match 5 - Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

Match 6 - Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

Championship Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals - Saturday, March 7 - 10 a.m.

Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #4 seed

Match 2 - #2 seed vs. #3 seed

Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals - Saturday, March 7 - 10 a.m.

Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #4 seed

Match 2 - #2 seed vs. #3 seed

Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.

Friday Weigh-ins at 4:30 p.m.

Friday Admission is $13

Saturday Weigh-ins all divisions at 9 a.m.

Saturday Admission is $8 for each session. Pre-sale tickets are only available at participating schools. Tickets for this event are not sold online. Cash and checks are accepted at the door. Credit cards are not accepted at the door.