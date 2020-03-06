WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament
UW Field House 1450 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 6 - 5:30 p.m.
Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #8 seed
Match 2 - #5 seed vs. #4 seed
Match 3 - #3 seed vs. #6 seed
Match 4 - #2 seed vs. #7 seed
Semifinals - Friday, March 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Match 5 - Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 6 - Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Championship Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals - Saturday, March 7 - 10 a.m.
Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #4 seed
Match 2 - #2 seed vs. #3 seed
Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals - Saturday, March 7 - 10 a.m.
Match 1 - #1 seed vs. #4 seed
Match 2 - #2 seed vs. #3 seed
Final - Saturday, March 7 - 3 p.m.
Friday Weigh-ins at 4:30 p.m.
Friday Admission is $13
Saturday Weigh-ins all divisions at 9 a.m.
Saturday Admission is $8 for each session. Pre-sale tickets are only available at participating schools. Tickets for this event are not sold online. Cash and checks are accepted at the door. Credit cards are not accepted at the door.