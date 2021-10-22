Wicked Brew Bash

press release: Join us at The Lab for a spooky good time! We'll have fun for all ages including a kid zone, pumpkin carving, a haunted dance floor, costume contest, games, spooky selfie-station, tarot readings, an outdoor moving screening of a Halloween classic featuring 3 witches of Salem back from the dead, and LT's Aloha Wagon food truck for you to sink your fangs into!

4-9:30pm, Friday October 22, Delta Beer Lab 167 E Badger Road

Free https://www.facebook.com/ events/1241579869680252