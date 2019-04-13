Wil-Mar 50th Anniversary Party

press release: Join us April 13 to celebrate Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center’s 50th Anniversary, and help us kick-off our building restoration Learn, Grow, Celebrate Capital Campaign!

For 50 years, we’ve invested our resources into people and programming. Our 115-year-old building has withstood decades of heavy use and Wisconsin weather with only routine maintenance. Now, it’s time to invest in our building, and support Wil-Mar for another 50 years. Please join us! Get your tickets here.

When: Saturday, April 13th, 5-9 p.m. Where: Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center (953 Jenifer Street).

Enjoy incredible food from locally-owned restaurants, including Bunky’s Cafe, Best Ribs Around Town, plus wine and local beer. Daisy Cafe and Cupcakery and the Looking Glass Bakery will bring dessert!

Bid on “birthday balloons” for prizes good at La Fete de Marquette, and a silent auction!

The Cajun Strangers and Mal-O-Dua will provide music throughout the night and a short program will take place from 6:45-7 p.m!

Together, we can raise the funds to completely renovate our building, including: transforming our youth space, installing an energy-efficient heating and cooling system, rejuvenating the building’s interior and exterior, and installing a new roof and flooring.

100 % of tickets and funds raised at the event will benefit Wil-Mar’s Learn, Grow, Celebrate Capital Campaign!