ONLINE: Wild Hog Birthday Extravaganza

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm: Wild Hog 43rd Birthday Extravaganza

The Wild Hog proudly presents an afternoon and evening of online concerts followed by chats with performers:

2:00pm February Sky- A duo from the Upper Peninsula. Info at https://www.februarysky.com

4:00pm Casey Day- Madison's fine singer-songwriter.

7:00pm Leafy Greens- Madison duo Ben Doran and Lisa Johnson. Info at https://www.leafygreensmusic. com

This is a free event with access at https://www.wildhoginthewoods. org