ONLINE: Wild Hog Birthday Extravaganza

media release: Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm: Wild Hog 43rd Birthday Extravaganza

The Wild Hog proudly presents an afternoon and evening of online concerts followed by chats with performers:

2:00pm  February Sky- A duo from the Upper Peninsula.  Info at https://www.februarysky.com

4:00pm  Casey Day- Madison's fine singer-songwriter.  

7:00pm  Leafy Greens- Madison duo Ben Doran and Lisa Johnson.  Info at https://www.leafygreensmusic.com

This is a free event with access at  https://www.wildhoginthewoods.org

Info

Music
608-233-5687
