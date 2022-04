Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: The Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse, in keeping with a long tradition of having open mics, invites musicians to join us online to perform a couple of songs or poems. Music lovers can join in to listen. Free with donations accepted. Links to sign-up information and for tuning in at our websit.