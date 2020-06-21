ONLINE: Wild Hog in the Woods

press release: Wild Hog in the Woods presents this Sunday at 1:30pm

Just in time for Make Music Madison, Summer Solstice and Father's Day, our technical team has put together a special virtual concert video, introducing the Hog and showcasing a song from 27 different performers or groups. This video showcases some of the wide variety of talent that have performed on our stage. Video recording was done on occasion, in a variety of ways, dating back to 2008.

On this under 2 hour Wild Hog sampler, you will see individuals, duos and groups. Vocal variations are many and include a cappella, sing-a-longs and yodeling. The many supporting instruments include guitar, banjo, flute, keyboard, violin, cajon, clarinet, drums, Native American flute, tin-whistle, accordion, harmonica and autoharp.

Whether learning about the Wild Hog for the first time, catching a sample of performers you may have missed or just wanting to reminisce through the years, this video is for you.

To attend this concert this Sunday, June 21, follow this link: wildhoginthewoods.org

After the concert, please feel free to watch our concerts from the end of March through May. And please remember Phillup the Pig and donate generously to the Coffeehouse in appreciation for providing a channel for local folk music during these trying times.