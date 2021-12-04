Wild Ones Walk

press release: Join Frank Hassler, Owner/Ecologist of Good Oak Ecological Services, for an educational walk through the UW Arboretum to learn to identify various trees & Shrubs.

Meet near the Arboretum Visitor Center - 2880 Longenecker Dr, Madison, WI 53713

Description:

“If you can learn to identify our wild trees and shrubs in the winter months, you can easily identify them any time of year! Join us for a slow, meandering hike through the Arboretum, as we use our eyes, nose and fingers to observe the habitat, bark, twigs, buds, gestalt, and other special clues to help us understand the plants we see in our winter woods, and what the presence of these plants can tell us about the sites we visit.”

This event is free and open to the public. Dress to be outdoors in the weather with warm clothes and footwear appropriate for potentially muddy trails. We will not walk fast or far but will be on our feet for the entire time.