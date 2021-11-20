Wild Ones Walk

press release: Join Frank Hassler, Owner/Ecologist of Good Oak Ecological Services, for an educational walk through the north unit of Cherokee Marsh to discuss oak woodland restoration.

Meet near the parking lot at Cherokee Marsh - 6098 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Description: “Our local woodlands historically were wide open with lots of sunlight and home to a wide variety of wildflowers, blooming all season long. Over 150 years of overgrazing, lack of fire and invasion by brush have left all of our woodlands in pretty bad shape. During this walk we’ll visit a well restored woodland and some less healthy woods, and learn about oak woodland ecology, how our woods got to be in such poor shape, and what you can do in your backyard or multi-acre woodland to restore the ecosystem to health, so they can again support flowers, birds, butterflies, bees and all the wild things that rely on them.”

This event is free and open to the public. Dress to be outdoors in the weather with warm clothes and footwear appropriate for potentially muddy trails. We will not walk fast or far but will be on our feet for the entire time.