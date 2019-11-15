Wild Rose
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: USA | 101 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Tom Harper
Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star. She soon gets her chance when she travels to Nashville, Tennessee on a life-changing journey to discover her true voice.
"Buckley's standout performance -- including impressive vocals -- makes this British dramedy worth seeing," - Sandie Angulo Chen, Common Sense Media
Info
