press release: USA | 101 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Tom Harper

Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star. She soon gets her chance when she travels to Nashville, Tennessee on a life-changing journey to discover her true voice.

"Buckley's standout performance -- including impressive vocals -- makes this British dramedy worth seeing," - Sandie Angulo Chen, Common Sense Media