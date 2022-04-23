media release: Wild Rumpus Circus presents “All Together Now,” a family-friendly, celebratory circus performance featuring aerialists, acrobats, wire walkers, stilt dancers, German wheelers, jugglers, clowns and magical creatures. Performances are Saturday, April 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 PM. All performances are in the beautiful new Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin Street, Madison, WI.

“All Together Now” features thirty-one area performers ranging in age from 10 to 68. The show features a number of beautiful, funny, and awe-inspiring creations and collaborations by Wild Rumpus Circus founders Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills, along with Sabra Michelle, Luv Joy Seamon, Heather Good, Ilana Bloom and Jeff Bloom. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available for advance purchase online at https://therumpusroom.org/rr-events/the-wild-rumpus-circus-at-myarts/. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door, subject to availability. All seating is general admission.

Producer Marcia Miquelon said “We are thrilled to be one of the first community groups to mount a production in the beautiful new theater at MYArts. For the past two decades, we have been introducing youth and adults to the blend of skill, joy and improvisation that live circus performance embodies. Nearly all of our productions have taken place in makeshift spaces; from former hardware stores to community centers and gymnasiums, to street corners and open fields. Bringing our work into a theater opens up exciting technical, creative, lighting and staging options, improves the audience experience, and provides our young performers with an unforgettable experience.”

Performers in “All Together Now” hail from Madison, Oregon, Mount Horeb, Middleton, Mazomanie, and Spring Green. They include Carly Goodlund (Oregon), Lex Good, Gabby Kelly-Schultz, Electra Cordes, Francis Ball, Olivia Kenney-Lee, Maisie McClure, Tilly Hansen, Jocelyn Pfleger, Fern Palmer, Charlie Dargan, Althea Shapiro, Ione Courtier-Hewson, Katie Brandon, Heather Good, Cameron Craig (Madison), Marin Durkee, Jodie Zuk, Jaden Zuk (Middleton), Jeff Bloom, Ilana Bloom, Xander Bloom, Mirabel Bloom, Marie Hutchins, Phoebe DeWitt (Mt. Horeb), Dave Van Hallgren, Susanna Van Hallgren (Spring Green), Jacob Mills, Marcia Miquelon (Mazomanie).

Since 2002, Wild Rumpus Circus has been bringing the delights of the circus to children and adults in southern Wisconsin through its popular camps and performance programs. Founded nd operated by performance artists Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills, Wild Rumpus Circus offers kids and adults the chance to explore stilt walking, trapeze, acrobatics, clowning, juggling, tight wire walking, pantomime, physical theater, circus history and more. Classes are offered regularly at the Mazomanie headquarters and also at the Goodman Community Center and the Madison Circus Space.

Marcia Miquelon directs the Mazomanie Movement Arts Center. She is a dancer, aerialist, stilt walker and certified yoga teacher whose background includes ballet, modern dance, improvisation, African, and Latin dance as well as telemark skiing, long-distance cycling, and lots and lots of special event coordination. Her love of teaching has taken her from the ski slopes of Utah to the classrooms of Southern Africa. She joined Cycropia Aerial Dance (www.cycropia.org) in 1994, and performed, choreographed, directed, and served in administrative roles with this unique artists collective until 2015. She completed Scott Anderson’s Alignment Yoga teacher training course, a National Yoga Alliance accredited program, in 2004, and completed her adjunct certification in the Skinner Releasing Technique in 2005.

Jacob Mills is a professional actor, physical comedian and educator. He has been performing and teaching since 1974. Jacob studied theater at Cabrillo College in California, the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute in Chicago, and is a graduate of the Hayes-Marshall School of Theatre in Portland, Oregon. He is a past Artist-In-Residence for the City of Chicago, and his performances have been featured in a wide array of venues in the US and Europe, including schools, theaters, festivals, cruise ships and corporate events. He can be seen and heard on local and regional TV and radio spots. Locally he has performed with Cycropia Aerial Dance, Cherry Pop Burlesque and Chicago’s Zyngara New World Circus. He has been a featured instructor at the Rhinelander School of the Arts, offering week-long residencies for the UW Madison. From 1981-2009, he toured and performed with the juggling and comedy duo, Cheney and Mills. In 2002, Jacob teamed up with Marcia Miquelon to found the Wild Rumpus Circus where he teaches mime, mask movement forms, acting, improvisation and a variety of circus skills.