Wild Rumpus Circus

Buy Tickets

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for an uplifting, original variety show featuring nimble acrobats, astonishing aerialists, clever clowns and circusy surprises at the beautiful Madison Youth Arts Center!

This will be our SIXTEENTH ANNUAL all-ages Circus production. There's always so much talent, hard work and creativity on display, and it's a rollicking good time for all. And this year, for the first time in Wild Rumpus History, there will be an all-stilt marching band.

2 and 7 pm on 4/6 and 2 pm, 4/7.

Info

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family, Special Events
608-669-6403
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2024-04-07 14:00:00 ical