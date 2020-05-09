press release: $10 advance $12 at the door

Wilder Deitz grew up touring the Midwest with his dad, singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz, and started leading groups while still in middle school. He went on to study improvisation and professional performance with NEA Jazz Master and world-renowned bassist Richard Davis. An educator himself, Deitz is the founder of the Black Music Ensemble program for high schoolers in Madison,WI. Deitz now performs soul music under his own name, backed by a band of elite young players- including some alumni from his own teaching.

The Synesthesia music blog calls Deitz's latest record, "Y'all," "sumptuous... nothing less than pure in intent and execution." Tone Madison's Scott Gordon describes the music as "fresh and joyous... euphoric."