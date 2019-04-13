press release: Wildlife Trivia/Silent Auction benefit for Wisconsin WildCare

$20/$25 at door. Tickets can be purchased at: https://wildlife-trivia. causevox.com/

Think you know a thing or two about wildlife? Even if you don't, join us for an entertaining game of trivia that will help support Wisconsin's wonderful wild neighbors. (We'll throw some non-wildlife questions into the mix too)

Pete, from the League Trivia of Madison, will be hosting this wildlife themed trivia competition as a benefit for Wisconsin WildCare. There will be six rounds of three questions plus a halftime and final.

Round up your friends and form a team. Prizes for the top 3 winning teams! If you don’t have a team feel free to register and we will put you on a team.

Questions will be challenging but all ages are welcome to participate. Guests under 21 must attend with a parent or guardian.

Silent Auction: Everything from restaurant gift cards, wine packages, items for companion animals, and baskets of items specifically catered to wildlife rehabbers will be up for auction! To donate items please contact: sara@wiwildcare.org

Light snacks will be provided. Cash/CC bar will be open. Non-alcoholic options include six types of tea, coffee, soda, and a variety of juices.

Limited Wisconsin WildCare t-shirts, sweatshirts, and handmade WWC pins by a local artist will be available for sale. An information table will be staffed to answer all your questions about what we do and how to become a wildlife foster.

All proceeds will go to Wisconsin WildCare to provide care for orphaned and injured wildlife. Funds are used for medication, veterinary care, supplies, and formula.