Wildly Inconsistent, Buster Sales, Courtesy of Tim

media release: A 14+ fundraising show benefiting The Loop Sun Prairie. Band lineup: Wildly Inconsistent (a three piece alt rock band from Appleton), Buster Sales (a post punk/alt rock band from Madison), & Courtesy of Tim (a six-piece ska punk band from Madison). Doors open at 6 PM. Show starts at 7 PM. Suggested donation of $10. Attendees under 18 will need to show a student ID for entry.

ABOUT The Loop Sun Prairie:

The Loop Sun Prairie is a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a lasting positive impact on the Sun Prairie community. Our mission revolves around creating an inclusive space that serves as a hub for diverse programs and events. Situated at 202 E. Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie, our current location is a flex space that epitomizes our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. By fostering inclusivity and creativity, The Loop becomes a hub for social interaction, artistic expression, and collaborative endeavors, contributing to a vibrant and connected Sun Prairie community.

PURPOSE: To provide a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for members of the community; to spark creativity, encourage social interaction, and create new relationships.

VISION: Empowering Unity, Enriching Lives: The Loop Sun Prairie strives to be a beacon of safety and inclusivity, fostering a diverse community where opportunities abound, connections flourish, and individuals grow.

MISSION: As a safe and welcoming community flex space, we invest in opportunities that enrich the lives of our diverse community and support people to engage, connect, and grow.

VALUES:

Diversity and Inclusivity. We welcome anyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, abilities, or demographics.

Sustainability. We place an importance on sustainable business practices to reduce our carbon footprint.

Accessibility. Defined: Accessibility is giving equitable access to everyone along the continuum of human ability and experience. Accessibility encompasses the broader meanings of compliance and refers to how organizations make space for the characteristics that each person brings. The Loop Sun Prairie Inc. desires to include anyone who wishes to participate in our programs, events, and activities.

Collaboration. Fostering and maintaining partnerships with individuals and organizations that benefit the community.

Sense of Community. Providing experiences that encourage personal connections and relationships.