Will Byrd, DJ Mickey Sunshine

media release: SATURDAY MICKEY’S TAVERN PRESENTS ~*ROCK THE VOTE*~ HOSTED BY WILL BYRD WITH SPECIAL GUEST MICKEY SUNSHINE COMEDY LIVE MUSIC REGISTER 2 VOTE

if ur in madison — cum on down 2 mickey’s after brunch THIS SATURDAY to register to vote

comedy + dj @ 8pm

live music @ 10pm @combatnaps @spinestealers @caryatidsband

want ur mtv back?? cool news: this event will be live streamed on @mickeys_madison facebook so u can TUNE IN

let’s cock rock that vote bby