media release: May 27, 8 pm (doors at 7) Will Dailey & Gerald Dowd, suggested donation $10

One of my favorite people in the world is hitting the road with one of his favorite people and swinging by the basement. Will Dailey's bio describes him as "an acclaimed independent recording and performing artist. His sound has been described as having a rich vintage vibe while having a firm appreciation of AM rock, pop and big hooks." And of course you all know Gerald Dowd is an amazing person, a terrific singer songwriter, and the best drummer I've ever seen.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.