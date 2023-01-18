Will Greene Trio

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Will Greene Trio on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $12 in advance ($10 student/ALL Member advance) online at https://willgreenetrio.bpt.me up to 2 hours before the show, or $15 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Will Greene, saxophone; Matt blair, piano; Jakob Heinemann, bass.

