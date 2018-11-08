Will the Center Hold? How an Immigration Crisis Changed European Politics

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Wolfgang Münchau, associate editor of the Financial Times

In lieu of a CREECA lecture, our audience is invited to attend the keynote lecture to the conference "Wars' End? The Legacy of Migration and Displacement, Europe 1918-2018."

The conference, which takes place November 8-10, brings together world-renowned experts on migration and immigration to conduct a broad comparative sweep of attitudes towards immigrants in the historical context of the previous century.