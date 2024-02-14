Will You Free My Palestine?

media release: On Valentine’s Day, Madison for a World BEYOND War will put love into action during a vigil, walk and fast to call on our government to stop supporting the genocide in Gaza, and to stop supporting all war, which is organized mass murder. This week the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine is holding actions around the state against US funding to Israel and US aggression in the region.

Weds, Feb 14 – Valentine’s Day Vigil, Walk & Fast - Stop Sending Weapons Around the World & Reinstate UNRWA Funding

12 noon - 30 W Mifflin St, 7th floor - Vigil inside Senator Tammy Baldwin's office – activists will present a painting made for Senator Baldwin, Sergey Levitskiy will perform pro-peace songs, and the group will make antiwar valentines for Senators Baldwin and Johnson, and Rep Pocan.

12:30 pm - War Abolition Walk with banners and signs from 30 W Mifflin St to Library Mall.

1:00 pm – Vigil at Library Mall offering valentines for people to sign.

1:45 – War Abolition Walk back to Baldwin’s office to deliver more valentines at 2 pm.

“I remember Tammy Baldwin saying in November that she was heartbroken about the situation in Israel and Palestine,” explained Janet Parker of Madison for a World BEYOND War. “Today, Valentines Day, I’m going to Senator Baldwin’s office to ask why she voted for another $14 billion dollars of weapons for Netanyahu’s assault on Gaza. 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, 18,000 of them women and children. 378,000 people in Gaza are starving right now. Heartbroken is not nearly enough.”

Background: Yesterday, the Senate approved $95 billion more for weapons to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, and Jeff Merkley voted no, and so did 26 Republican senators, including Ron Johnson. Tammy Baldwin voted yes. Next the bill will come before the House.

See this article yesterday by John Nichols, “I Will Be Damned if I’m Going to Give Another Nickel to the Netanyahu Government.”

From Bernie Sanders – “Netanyahu is starving hundreds of thousands of children. We cannot be complicit in this atrocity.” …”The United States, whether we like it or not, is deeply complicit in what is going on in Gaza right now: Those are our weapons that are killing children in huge numbers, that are destroying homes in huge numbers.” ... “This bill provides $10 billion dollars more in U.S. military aid for the Netanyahu government to continue its horrific war against the Palestinian people. That is unconscionable. That is why I will be voting NO.”