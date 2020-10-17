ONLINE: William Elliott Whitmore (album release)

× Expand Chris Casella William Elliott Whitmore

media release: William Elliott Whitmore will release his eighth full-length album I’m With You on October 16. To commemorate the release, Whitmore will perform the new album in its entirety in a virtual live-streamed show from his Iowa farm on Saturday, October 17 at 7 PM CST. Tickets are $10 and available at https:// williamelliottwhitmore.veeps. com/. Following the performance of I'm With You, Whitmore will additionally play a selection of his favorite songs from throughout his career. The stream will be online for fans to re-watch and new fans to purchase tickets for during the 48 hours after it runs.

During the performance fans will be able to donate to Living Lands And Waters (www.livinglandsandwaters.org) directly through the stream's 'Donate' button.

On his first release of original material since 2015’s Radium Death (ANTI-) , Whitmore widens the horizon of his True North folksongs and twangy punked-up country, aided by his world-weary voice, country-baked banjo and hard-strummed guitar. The video for the first single “My Mind Can Be Cruel to Me” can be previewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=xKU4GBSEZhk.

Whitmore said of the single:

The song "My Mind is Cruel to Me" is about perception. Our memories and thoughts can be torturous at times. Mark Twain called it the "devil's race track", when a line of thought and worry goes around and around in a circle inside our brains. Is the mind a separate entity from the body? At what point does it feel as though our brains are actually betraying us?

Human beings are a complicated animal, and with that comes complicated emotions, fears, and habits. This video is meant to show that. Are the other band members real or not? It's hard to remember, but I swear they were breathing and talking when we filmed it. The bass player, my friend Wolfina, kept messing up takes. I'm pretty sure I'm recalling that correctly. The guitar player, Patsy Decline, was trying to mimic the pedal steel part on her semi-hollow body electric. She did a great job I thought, really captured the spirit. I'll never forget the time we had, it's good to be around friends.