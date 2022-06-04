× Expand Jennifer Weege William Weege at work.

media release: A Look Back: 50 Years of Printmaking

A retrospective show featuring the works of renowned printmaker, William Weege (1935-2020), a pillar in the printmaking and papermaking fields in the United States. Weege, a UW-Madison professor and founder of Tandem Press, was a believer in experimentation and pushing the limits and boundaries of printmaking. By using and exploring different techniques he reinvented the printmaking process as he created his vibrant abstract visions using paints, pigments, strings, and various collage elements on handmade paper. His works can be found worldwide in numerous private collections and museums including The Museum of Modern Art in New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 4, 5pm-9pm

Show Runs: June 4-July 8, 2022, Brewery Pottery, 276 Shakerag Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565

No Cover Charge. Artwork available for sale in a variety of price points.

(608) 987-3669, info@brewerypottery.com, brewerypottery.com