Williamson Street Art Center Open House

Williamson Street Art Center 1020 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: You are invited to an OPEN HOUSE at the Willy St Art Center, 1020 Williamson St., Friday, June 27, 5-9 and Saturday, June 28, 1-5.

This is the first time the doors have been open since the fire in 2016 - 9 years ago - about time! Come see smaller and mid-size art that is not at Promega. See the studio at the rear of the property, and enjoy the gardens and mosaics. All are welcome

608-658-3736
