Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr.

media release: Join Kismet Books and the VAHS GSA on Saturday, June 1, from 3-5:00 p.m. for a free event open to the public to welcome author, activist and 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Willie Carver for a presentation/reading of his acclaimed book Gay Poems For Red States. Willie is the recipient of numerous writing awards including the 2024 Stonewall Book Award and is well known for his activism on behalf of the LGBTQ community. The event will include readings by Willie from his book, a Q&A on his writing process/advocacy work and a book signing sponsored by Kismet Books in Verona. The event will be held in the high school LGI room on the second floor near the library.