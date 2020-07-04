ONLINE: Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

press release: As Luck would have it... we’re bringing Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic to the people this year; part Picnics past, part what’s to come, and all in the spirit of the Picnic’s storied history. On July 4, starting at 3:30 pm Central, fans will be able to enjoy interviews with characters from the Picnic’s past, and see new, live performances from their favorite Luck Family artists.

This year, Luck Productions was set to host the 47th annual event, welcoming the Picnic back to its hill country home. While the droves of sweaty Texas hippies and extended family members—blood kin and musicians alike—won’t be crowding into Willie’s Luck, TX, ranch this summer, the man himself will be performing alongside his band from his nearby recording facility, Pedernales Studios. In addition to Willie, performers will include the likes of Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, and Kurt Vile. A full list of confirmed performers can be found below. Tickets for digital admission are $35 ahead of the event and $45 day-of-show and can be purchased www.williepicnic.com.

This July 4th, the Picnic will kick off with a Prime Cuts episode with Chef Scott Roberts of Salt Lick BBQ and special guest Ray Benson, followed by live-streamed performances from Luck’s Saloon and Chapel stages before leading into a 90-minute concert film segment. The film will feature remote performances from Picnic artists, an all-star house band curated by The Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford (featuring Charlie Sexton, John Michael Schoepf, and Josh Blue), and interviews and Picnic memories stitched in throughout. Additionally, SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse will broadcast the 90 minute stream to subscribers.

Tickets to the event grant access to highly curated food and beverage delivery packages from Assembly Kitchen, Austin Food and Wine Alliance grant recipients, and Sourced Craft Cocktails.

One dollar from each ticket sold will support The Luck Reunion Fund, managed by the Austin Community Foundation, directly benefiting five designated organizations. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Karbach Love Street will also be matching donations. Beneficiaries for this event include All Together ATX, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, SIMS Foundation, and Central Texas Foodbank.

“Our goal with the 2020 Picnic is to bring it back to what it was—in the only way we can during these times. We were set to host this year's event at Luck, to welcome the Picnic back to its hill country home,” says Ellee Fletcher Durniak, co-founder of Luck Productions. “The Picnic is really one of a kind, it has always been scrappy. Cars on fire. Mass arrests. You name it...it happened at the Picnic.”

Where: www.luck.stream and www.williepicnic.com; $35 pre-event, $45 day of show

Who: Willie Nelson & Family

Asleep At The Wheel

Charley Crockett

Devon Gilfillian

John Doe

Johnny Bush

Kinky Friedman

Kurt Vile

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Lyle Lovett

Margo Price

Matthew Houck (Phosphorescent)

The McCrary Sisters

Particle Kid

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Robert Earl Keen

Shakey Graves

Sheryl Crow

Steve Earle

The Peterson Brothers

Vincent Neil Emerson

Ziggy Marley