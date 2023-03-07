Willma's Fund Challenge Hour
OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for our annual Big Share networking event. We use these funds to help house and directly support our most vulnerable LGBTQ+ community members in Dane County.
Since the Fund started in April 2011, 480 clients have received grants totaling more than $240,000.
Help us raise funds to continue Willama's Fund! We have a waiting list, and the need has grown.

Come for the community and stay for the appetizers and the Hot Chocolate Bar!