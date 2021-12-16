Willy Porter, Randy Sabien, Bill Camplin

MEDIA RELEASE: These rejects from the billionaire space race have come down to earth and are resorting to sharing their musical talents. Peter Mulvey is on some long-term domestic flight and will not be joining them on this venture.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated Americans return to wearing masks in indoor spaces in communities where coronavirus transmission is substantial or high, and Jefferson county, Wisconsin, is currently in the substantial category https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view, so we’ll do our part.

The small space of the listening room prevents any reasonable distancing. For the safety of everyone, we will be requiring:

proof of vaccination

mask wearing in the listening room, (and recommending it in all of our spaces when not eating or drinking.)

Keep checking for updates, as circumstances can change.