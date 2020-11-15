ONLINE: Willy Street Chamber Players

× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: The Willy Street Chamber Players have announced a reimagined 2020 season titled 1NTERLUDE. The project includes two unique events designed with safety in mind and aims to provide meaningful artistic experiences during the pandemic.

BEYOND THE SCREEN is a virtual concert that will air online on Sunday, November 15, at 12pm. The program will explore two colorful works for violin and cello (by Kodaly and Ravel, respectively), as well as other unique works. While viewing, audience members will be encouraged to submit questions and insights in real time that will be discussed at a virtual “reception” following the performance on ZOOM.

The group is also announcing an entirely new way to experience live music: 1-on-1 “micro-concerts” which will occur on a variety of dates this fall starting Saturday, November 7. Up to two guests from the same household may sign up for a 10-minute slot at the location of their choice to view a private “living, breathing musical art exhibit.” Locations include the new Arts + Literature Laboratory, Garver Feed Mill, and A Place To Be. Ticket prices will operate on a “pay what you choose” structure. The group has suggested a $20 donation per person.

You and up to one other guest from your household can come back to this website beginning Wednesday, October 14 at noon for a link to sign up for your 10-minute personal "micro-concert." Slots available from 12-2:30pm at each date and location.

Saturday, November 7, 2020: A Place to Be, 911 Williamson St.

Sunday, November 8, 2020: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Sunday, December 6, 2020 : Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. OR A Place To Be, 911 Williamson St.

“When you enter the room and sit down, two members of the Willy Street Chamber Players will curate a personalized concert just for you in the moment. The musicians will choose from a wide variety of solo and duo works. Micro-concerts are solely about the music and the musicians won’t be jukeboxes--you’ll enter the room as you are, in silence, and with an open mind.” -Eleanor Bartsch, WSCP co-founder

“The pandemic has not been easy for musicians and artists, and we know this has been a devastating time for so many in our community. We wanted to rise to the challenge of finding a way to share live music safely. We encourage you to make your concert what you need it to be: 10 minutes of meditation, healing, escape, positivity, relaxation, or simply beautiful music.” – Paran Amirinazari, Founder and Artistic Director

More information including concert reservations and safety guidelines at www.willystreetchamberplayers.org