Willy Street Chamber Players with Celia Hatton

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join the award-winning Willy Street Chamber Players and guest artist Celia Hatton, viola, for a night of beautiful chamber music! Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Program:

​William Grant Still: Danzas de Panama

Caroline Shaw: Valencia

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major

Info

Music
