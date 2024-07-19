Willy Street Chamber Players with Celia Hatton
Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join the award-winning Willy Street Chamber Players and guest artist Celia Hatton, viola, for a night of beautiful chamber music! Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the event or online.
Program:
William Grant Still: Danzas de Panama
Caroline Shaw: Valencia
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major
