× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Join the award-winning Willy Street Chamber Players and The Tinsmith for a memorable evening of chamber music Saturday, February 12! Doors will open at 5, so come early to mingle, grab a drink, and spend some time in The Tinsmith's beautiful solarium before attending the concert. A Valentine's Day themed program from 6-7pm will celebrate love of all kinds (with plenty of time for dinner reservations to follow). Tickets are limited, so be sure to grab yours soon!

The Willy Street Chamber Players are a dynamic ensemble of string musicians formed in 2015, dedicated to creating community through classical music. WSCP presents a popular summer concert series each July that has become a fixture of the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood cultural scene. The group has received wide critical acclaim for its accessible and exciting performances, intelligent and fun programming, and community partnerships. More info at wscp.org.

The Tinsmith opened in 2020 in the heart of the Willy St. / Marquette area neighborhood, after an extensive two-year renovation process. Come explore this 1930's original Trachte Warehouse building, which has been lovingly transformed into a modern events venue for Downtown Madison.

What to Expect:

Please note that we will be requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees. Proof of vaccination includes either an original vaccination card, a copy of your vaccination card, or a picture of your vaccination card that will be matched with your ID. We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring this performance is safe and enjoyable for all staff, artists, and guests!

We will also be following any Public Health mask mandates or other regulations in place at the time of the performance. Please keep an eye on our event page to stay informed on our policies as things continue to evolve.

Drinks will be available for purchase all night, and welcome in the performance area throughout the event.

Video recording is prohibited during the concert, but photos are welcomed.

Tickets are limited and will be General Admission, so be sure to get yours in advance.

Parking: Street parking is available and the South Livingston Street Garage is located just across the street from The Tinsmith at the corner of Livingston and Main Street. The Tinsmith is fully handicap accessible.