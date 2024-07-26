Willy Street Chamber Players with Joseph Williams

media release: Join the Willy Street Chamber Players at the brand-new WYSO Center for Music to enjoy an evening of delightful chamber music with guest artist Joseph Williams, piano! Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Program:

Gabriela Lena Frank: excerpts from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout

Daniel Bernard Roumain: excerpts from Rosa Parks

Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op. 44