Willy Street Chamber Players with Joseph Williams

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join the Willy Street Chamber Players at the brand-new WYSO Center for Music to enjoy an evening of delightful chamber music with guest artist Joseph Williams, piano! Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Program:

Gabriela Lena Frank: excerpts from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout

Daniel Bernard Roumain: excerpts from Rosa Parks

Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op. 44

