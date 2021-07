× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and join us in two of Madison's beautiful parks for informal outdoor performances of classical music!

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021, 6 pm, 2930 N. Sherman Ave (rain date: Wed. July 21)

THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 at 6pm, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. (rain date: Fri. July 23)