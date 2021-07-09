ONLINE: Willy Street Chamber Players

× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Virtual Family Performance Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6pm CDT premiering on YouTube and Facebook. Available free of charge for the entire month of July!

This year's program will feature 5 exciting works by living composers. Explore the program using the links below!

Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) • Strum (2006)

Javier Alvarez (b. 1956) • Metro Chabacano (1991)

Carlos Simon (b. 1986) • Warmth from Other Suns (2019)

1. Rays of Light 2. Flight 3. Settle

Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) • Quijotadas (2007)

1. Alborada 2. Seguidilla para La Mancha

Caroline Shaw (b. 1982) • Blueprint (2016)

The Willy Street Chamber Players believe firmly that the future of classical music is community-based, collaborative, welcoming, and accessible to all. Community Connect concerts have become among the most near and dear to our hearts. All CC events are family-friendly, educational, and presented in inclusive spaces.

Admission to COMMUNITY CONNECT events is always completely free of charge thanks to the generous support of our sponsors.​