Willy Street Co-op North Mural Dedication

press release: Willy Street North's new mural "Good Things Grow Here" will be officially dedicated on October 13, at 12:00 PM. Willy Street Co-op staff members submitted the ideas for the new mural and Willy North staff voted. From June 1st through June 20th, North customers voted on three design options chosen by the Willy North staff. The three winning designs were “Sonder”, “Cultural Engagement” and taking the top spot: “Good Things Grow Here.”

Willy North held two public mural paintings and dozens of children and adults from all over the Madison area showed up to take part. Dane Arts Mural Arts completed finishing touches on the mural in their studio in preparation for the dedication.

Co-op staff member Caitlyn Schuchhardt proposed the “Good Things Grow Here” theme and wrote this description of what she envisioned in the design. “The Co-op has been successful on the Northside with help from the Northside community. This mural would acknowledge the diverse groups that have helped Willy North grow and the network of support amongst local organizations, which has led to a vibrant food system that works together for everyone. Another part of the theme could relate to the richness of the environment that grows on the Northside, places like Warner Park and Cherokee Marsh, where green space lives and is protected by the community.”

The mural dedication is part of Willy Street Co-op’s Owner Appreciation Week celebrations with events and deals running through Sunday, October 13. Over 1,000 items are on sale, owners can enjoy cake and even see the Co-op attempt to break a World Record! Click this link for more on Owner Appreciation Week.

About Willy Street Co-op

Since Willy Street Co-op’s inception in 1974, its customers have invested over $2.76 million through Community Shares of Wisconsin and the co-op has created several innovative programs including the Community Reinvestment Fund and a retail version of the popular Double Dollars vouchers to provide additional fresh produce for customers using QUEST cards. The co-op has over 35,000 owners and three locations, in Madison and Middleton. Willy Street Co-op is the Madison area’s largest consumer-owned neighborhood grocer, offering organic, locally produced, and conventional foods. The co-op believes that a sustainable local economy is vital to the health and well-being of everyone in the community.

Anyone can shop at the co-op and everyone is welcome to join and become an owner. For more information on Willy Street Co-op, please visit www.willystreet.coop, Facebook or Twitter.

About Dane Arts Mural Arts

Dane Arts Mural Arts is a non-profit mural program with the goal of beautifying neighborhoods throughout Dane County by engaging youth and community members in all aspects of the collaborative mural-making process.

DAMA artists know that art has the power to change moods, improve attitudes and increase self-esteem. Each DAMA mural project presents a unique opportunity to address inequities and support unity by engaging at-risk youth, developing neighborhood partnerships, and inviting community members to participate in each step of the collaborative art.