Willy Street Co-op North Mural Painting

press release: The customers have spoken, and the winning mural coming to Willy Street North is “Good Things Grow Here.” With this exciting news, comes an opportunity for Madison-area residents to participate in the project and help make the Northside an even more vibrant community.

Willy Street Co-op staff members submitted the ideas for the new mural and Willy North staff voted. From June 1st through June 20th, North customers voted on three design options chosen by the Willy North staff. The three winning designs were “Sonder”, “Cultural Engagement” and taking the top spot: “Good Things Grow Here.”

Co-op staff member Caitlyn Schuchhardt proposed the “Good Things Grow Here” theme and wrote this description of what she envisioned in the design. “The Co-op has been successful on the Northside with help from the Northside community. This mural would acknowledge the diverse groups that have helped Willy North grow and the network of support amongst local organizations, which has led to a vibrant food system that works together for everyone. Another part of the theme could relate to the richness of the environment that grows on the Northside, places like Warner Park and Cherokee Marsh, where green space lives and is protected by the community.”

The Co-op is working with Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA) on the mural, which will go on the exterior of Willy North. There will be two public opportunities to help paint the mural:

Sunday, August 18th from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM (the Northside Farmers Market is also this day from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Monday, August 19th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Both painting events will take place under the overhang between Willy North and Lakeview Library. Make sure you dress to paint! Smocks, aprons and/or lab coats will be on hand to wear over clothing. Children are more than welcome to take part, but kids under 12-years-old need to be supervised by an adult. Please be patient if attending, depending on attendance, painting times may be limited. Hallman Lindsey latex exterior housepaint will be used.

In September, the mural will go to the DAMA studio for finishing touches. In October, all your hard work will be revealed! The mural will get mounted outside Willy North during the first week of October. A dedication ceremony will take place during Owner Appreciation (stay tuned for more details!)