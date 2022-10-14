Willy Street Co-op West Mural Dedication

press release: Willy Street Co-op — a local, member-owned grocery cooperative — will be dedicating the Willy West Mural Design at noon on Friday, Oct. 14th. Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar, local officials, and DAMA representatives will be in attendance.

Back in June, Willy West shoppers voted on their preferred mural to paint for the side of the store. Shoppers were heard, and the winner was the "Local and Native Species" theme! The mural focuses on eating local and supporting local farmers and producers.

The mural was designed by Developing Artists Murals and Alliances (formerly Dane Arts Mural Arts; DAMA), a nonprofit whose goal is “beautifying neighborhoods throughout Dane County by engaging youth and community members in all aspects of the collaborative mural-making process. Each DAMA mural project presents a unique opportunity to address inequities and support unity by engaging at-risk youth, developing neighborhood partnerships, and inviting community members to participate in each step of the collaborative art.”

Members of the community helped to paint the mural, which will be installed on the eastern exterior wall of Willy West at 6825 University Ave.

About Willy Street Co-op

Since Willy Street Co-op’s inception in 1974, its customers have invested over $3 million through Community Shares of Wisconsin and the co-op has created several innovative programs including the Community Reinvestment Fund and a retail version of the popular Double Dollars vouchers to provide additional fresh produce for customers using QUEST cards. The co-op has over 30,000 owners and three locations, in Madison and Middleton. Willy Street Co-op is the Madison area’s largest consumer-owned neighborhood grocer, offering organic, locally produced, and conventional foods. The co-op believes that a sustainable local economy is vital to the health and well-being of everyone in the community.

Anyone can shop at the co-op, and everyone is welcome to join and become an owner. For more information on Willy Street Co-op, visit www.willystreet.coop, Fa cebook or Twitter.