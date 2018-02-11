Willy Street Park Annual Meeting

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Everyone is invited to the Willy Street Park Society, Inc. Annual Meeting, Sunday, February 11, 7:00 p.m. at the Wil-Mar Center, 953 Jenifer Street. Agenda includes: Annual Board of Directors election and planning for this season.

Volunteers administer The Willy Street Park Society Inc. and maintain the Park.  Everyone is welcome to volunteer in any of the various tasks needed to keep the Park a friendly community space.For additional information about and photos of the Park, its events, etc., please view the Facebook Willy Street Park page.

